Gwinnett County police are looking for information on a shooting at a semi-pro football game in Snellville that left a Griffin man injured last weekend.
The shooting happened at Lenora Park, on Lenora Church Road, on the night of April 3. Players were participating in a game when witnesses said a man dressed in black ran onto the field and began shooting at a vehicle on Lenora Church Road, according to a police report. The occupants of the vehicle reported returned gunfire.
During the incident, Griffin resident Russell Duffee, who had been on the side of the field, was hit by a bullet and was lying on the ground when officers arrived.
"Mr. Duffee was complaining of pain on his neck and back," Officer M.R. Hantus wrote in the report. "Upon checking Mr. Duffee, I discovered a gunshot wound to his left shoulder near the neck. I asked Mr. Duffee if he knew what happened.
"He said he was standing on the sideline watching the game when he heard gunshots and next, he was on the ground. I located Mr. Duffee's shoulder pads on the ground next to him. I located a bullet hole in the upper back left pad near the collar."
Hantus said he found people arguing and "attempting to fight" in the parking lot at the park when he arrived on the scene. He was informed about the gunshots as he was dispersing the crowd.
Athens resident Brianna Goodman, and another football player, Jonesboro resident Charlie Jolly, told Hantus about the man who ran onto the field firing at the vehicle.
Jolly, who was on the field at the time, said the man ran onto the field from behind him before firing at the sedan-style car. Goodman told Hantus that she saw two people in the car, one in the front seat and another in the back seat, return gunfire.
"I asked Mr. Jolly if he was aware of any altercations prior to the shooting," Hantus wrote in his report. "Mr. Joly said there was a lot of trash talk on the field, but he took that as normal game banter. Mr. Jolly said he did receive a text message from his girlfriend that said people were about to 'air it out.'
Police found shell casings on the field in the park, and on Lenora Church Road.
Duffee told Daily Post news partner, FOX 5 Atlanta, that he was talking to his father on the sidelines when he was shot. Duffee's family routinely attends his games.
"My whole body goes numb, and I fall backward. I tell my dad 'call 911 I’ve been shot,'" he said.
Duffee also said the bullet can't be removed because it is three millimeters away from his carotid artery, and that he won't be able to play football again.
"It went into my jawbone," he said. "They said they wouldn’t be able to remove it because it’d be too dangerous because if they were to nick the artery with one of their tools, I would bleed to death instantly."
Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
There is a cash reward offered by Crime Stoppers for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.
Tipsters are asked to reference case No. 210025798.
