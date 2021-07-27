Gwinnett police are investigating a homicide that occurred in the parking lot of the Grayson Commons shopping center Monday night.
Police said that officers responded to a person shot call around 9:30 p.m. at the shopping center, which is located at 1921 Grayson Highway. When officers arrived, they located found one male who was dead at the scene. Another male was suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to a local hospital.
Detectives believe an altercation between the two males started and the males shot each other. Police have not released a motive for the shooting.
Information on the individuals will be withheld until next of kin is notified, police said.
Police are asking anyone who has information about the case to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
