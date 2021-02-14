Gwinnett County police are on the scene after a man was fatally shot at an apartment complex in Peachtree Corners Sunday.
Police were originally called to 1700 Hunters Ridge Ln. on a "person shot" call just after 11:30 a.m. According to police, officers found the victim, who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
The victim was rushed to a local hospital where he later died, police said.
The Gwinnett County Police Department Homicide Unit and the Crime Scene Unit are currently investigating at the scene.
No other information has been released at this time.
