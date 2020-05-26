A 23-year-old man died at a local hospital Sunday after he was struck by a car the previous morning in unincorporated Buford.
The Gwinnett County Police Department Accident Investigation Unit is investigating the fatal pedestrian accident.
According to police, officers assigned to the North Precinct were dispatched Saturday at 4:30 a.m. to a pedestrian accident on Level Creek Road near Cabot Creek Way.
The pedestrian, later identified as Young Woo Kim, was eventually transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Based on the preliminary investigation, the driver of a grey Ford Escape was traveling westbound on Level Creek Road toward Cabot Creek Way. The driver said a pedestrian darted into the roadway and collided with his vehicle.
Investigators are looking to see if Kim was under the influence at the time of the incident. At this time. the driver of the Ford Escape is not facing charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.