Gwinnett police responded to a call about a fatal double shooting in the parking lot of a shopping plaza on Jimmy Carter Boulevard near Norcross early Saturday morning.

 Photo: Gwinnett County Police Department

Gwinnett County police are looking into a fatal double shooting that occurred early Saturday morning at a shopping plaza parking lot on Jimmy Carter Boulevard near Norcross.

Master Police Officer Fed Joseph said the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. and officers were called to the parking lot on a report of a person having been shot. Officers found two men who had been shot. One of them died at the scene of the shooting and the other man died later at a local hospital.

“Detectives are still working on the timeline of events that led up to the homicide,” Joseph said. “The name of both parties is being withheld until next of kin is notified.”

Anyone who information about the shooting is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers, which lets tipsters remain anonymous, at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. There is a cash reward offered by Crime Stoppers for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.

Tipsters should reference case No. 22004135.

