Gwinnett County Police are investigating a fatal accident on Feb. 15 that killed a 27-year-old motorcyclist near Dacula.
Police identified the victim as Braetan Petraro of Powder Springs. Police said Petraro died of his injuries on Feb. 16 after being transported to a hospital.
Police charged 63-year-old Hoschton man Samuel Perry with second-degree homicide by vehicle and failure to yield turning left. Police said Perry has not been arrested but is aware of the charges.
At approximately 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 15, police said Petraro was traveling east on Braselton Highway approaching the Hamilton Creek Parkway intersection on his white motorcycle. As he was continuing straight, Perry in his white Chevrolet Tahoe attempted to make a left turn in front of the motorcycle when the vehicles collided.
It is always the LEFT TURN people!!!!!!!!!!
