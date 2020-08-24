Gwinnett County police are investigating an early morning vehicle accident on Interstate 85 northbound that closed the roadway down for two hours Monday morning.
Police said the accident happened after the driver of a Mercedes passenger car struck a trailer that was parked on the shoulder of the interstate. The trailer had a flat tire and had been left on the side of the roadway.
After the Mercedes struck the trailer, it was hit by a semi-truck before it finally came to a stop, police said. The driver of the Mercedes was ejected from the vehicle and was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries. A passenger in the Mercedes was also transported to a hospital with critical injuries.
The Accident Investigation Unit responded to the wreck and is investigating.
Ayone who has information to share in the case, is asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. Case Number: 20-062925
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.