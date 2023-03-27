Gwinnett County police are looking into what happened to a woman whose body was found dead from a gunshot wound in the basement of a home in unincorporated Lawrenceville over the weekend.
Master Police Officer Hideshi Valle said officers went to a home on Lake Washington Circle on Sunday after receiving a call about a shooting. They found the body of Neiana Ransome, 25, in the basement.
The case has been turned over he police department's Homicide Unit.
"Homicide detectives are exploring all motives, though detectives believe the incident may have stemmed from a domestic dispute," Valle said.
A suspect in the shooting has not been identified at this time.
Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300, or Crime Stoppers, which lets tipsters remain anonymous, at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.
Tipsters are asked to reference case No. GP230023268.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
