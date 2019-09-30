A patient at a behavioral hospital that Gwinnett police have been investigating on various abuse allegations has died, according to police.
Cpl. Michele Pihera said police were called to Lakeview Behavioral Health on the Norcross-Peachtree Corners line on a domestic call last Friday. Suwanee resident Milton Jackson, 56, was then transported to a local hospital because of a medical issue, but he died.
"His body was taken to the (Gwinnett County) Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy," Pihera said. "We are awaiting the results from the ME. At this time, this is a 'death investigation' unless the ME rules differently."
Gwinnett police have previously said their Special Victims Unit is looking into allegations of missing persons, physical and sexual abuse, neglect and theft at Lakeview.
No charges have been filed in connection with that investigation.
Anyone who has information about the alleged abuses is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. There is a cash reward offered by Crime Stoppers for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the investigation.