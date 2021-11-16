featuredurgentbreaking Gwinnett police investigating death at gas station in Snellville From Staff Reports Nov 16, 2021 56 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email File photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Gwinnett County Police Homicide Unit is currently investigating a death that occurred at the Citgo Gas station located on Sims Road and Centerville Highway in Snellville, police said.No other details have been reported at this time. Return to www.gwinnettdailypost.com for updates. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Local Newsletter Get Gwinnett County and state news headlines delivered to your inbox every day. Please enter a valid email address. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Tags
Police
Police Homicide Unit
Gwinnett County
Highway
Death
Gas Station
Sims Road
Citgo Gas Station 