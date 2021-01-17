Gwinnett County police are investigating a death that occurred Sunday at an apartment complex near Lilburn.
Police officials said the homicide unit is investigating the death that happened at Park Crossing Apartments, which is located at 2700 Park Crossing Way in unincorporated Lilburn.
No additional details have been released at this time.
Return to www.gwinnettdailypost.com for updates.
