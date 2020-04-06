Gwinnett police are investigating who killed a North Carolina man, and why they killed him, near Norcross Monday afternoon.
Cpl. Collin Flynn said officers were called to the intersection of Goodwood Boulevard and Pirkle Road shortly before 5 p.m. on several reports of "shots fired" in the area. They found a man — later identified as Hayes, N.C. resident Shane Meyerhoffer, 27 — dead from at least one apparent gunshot wound.
No suspects have been identified yet.
"There are currently no motives related to the homicide, however, detectives are diligently working to identify the male and what may have led to the shooting," police said. "The Crime Scene Unit is on scene to aid in the investigation."
Anyone who has information about the case is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. There is a cash reward for Crime Stoppers tipsters whose information leads to an arrest and indictment. Tipsters are asked to reference case No. 20-028509.
