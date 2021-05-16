Gwinnett County police are on the scene after a man and woman were found deceased in a vehicle parked in the driveway at 1042 Wallace Hill Ridge SE in unincorporated Lawrenceville.
Public Information Officer Hideshi Valle said no other details are available at this time, but that the Gwinnett County Police Department homicide unit is investigating.
The scene is in a residential area located off of Sweetgum Road SE just south of Winder Highway.
Return to www.gwinnettdailypost.com for updates.
