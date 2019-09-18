A behavioral health facility in the Norcross and Peachtree Corners area is under investigation on allegations of abuse, theft and neglect, according to Gwinnett County police.
Police said they are looking for anyone who witnessed any of those alleged abuses against patients, or were a victim, at the Lakeview Behavioral Health Hospital on Technology Parkway.
Patients ranging from 23 to 65 are believed to be victims.
"Allegations of physical abuse, sexual abuse, neglect, missing persons and theft have been reported to GCPD," police Cpl. Michele Pihera said. "Victims are coming forward with unexplained injuries while being treated at the facility."
Lakeview's website states it treats people with cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, opiate, alcohol, prescription drug and barbiturate addictions as well as people suffering from PTSD, depression, anxiety and bipolar disorders, ADHD, suicidal ideation, self-injury issues, schizophrenia and behavioral and mood issues.
It also has a detoxification program as well as adolescent, adult and geriatric programs.
The Gwinnett County Police Department Special Victims Unit is handling the complaints that have come in so far. Pihera said no arrest warrants have been issued at this time, although the case remains under investigation.
Anyone who has information about the alleged abuses is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. There is a cash reward offered by Crime Stoppers for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the investigation.