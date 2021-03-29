Gwinnett police have identified the two men who were found dead Sunday after police said they responded to a call to check on their safety.
Police said investigators have identified the victims as 28-year-old Darius Myles and 23-year-old Christopher Smith. Both men lived at 664 Oxford Hall Dr. in unincorporated Lawrenceville, the location of the homicide, and both were shot "at least one time" police said.
Detectives are still searching for a motive in the case, and Gwinnett police are asking for anyone with information to come forward.
Police said they were called to a home just after 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.
"Upon their arrival (officers) entered the home to ensure the safety of the occupants and located two deceased adult males," Detective Michael Truesdell said.
If anyone has information to share in this case, they are asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
Case Number: 21-023935
(3) comments
This seems to be happening more and more in Gwinnett County. The county is not doing well.
Whoever committed this crime, they weren't there when I lived in Gwinnett.
i didnt know em
