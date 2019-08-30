Police have identified a suspect they believe broke into a tackle store in Buford earlier this month and stole an unspecified amount cash and cigarettes.
Gwinnett County police identified 50-year-old Douglas "Wayne" McDaniel as the suspect in the burglary on Friday.
"As of now, McDaniel has an active warrant for Burglary," police said in an emailed statement. "His current whereabouts are unknown, but he frequents the Buford area."
Officials said McDaniel allegedly used a rock to break a class door at Nalleys II, which is located at 5671 Shadburn Ferry Road. The incident report states video footage from the store shows a man walking onto the property at about 2:15 a.m. and entering the store at about 2:23 a.m. Aug. 18.
He was reportedly dropped off by someone driving a Ford Ranger, which circled the area before picking him back up after the man left the store. The driver has not been identified, police said. The Ford Ranger is described as being an extended cab pickup truck with a broken rear side window that was covered with either plastic or cardboard. Police are hoping information from the public can help identify the driver of the truck.
The incident report states video surveillance footage shows a man leaving the store at about 2:25 a.m.
Anyone who has information about the crime is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward to tipsters whose information leads to someone being arrested and indicted in the case. Tipsters are asked to reference case No. 19-075752.