Gwinnett County police identified 69-year-old Nancy Carnes Bozeman and 77-year-old Stacy Bozeman as the "older" couple found deceased inside of a Grayson home Wednesday morning.
Shortly before police arrived to perform a welfare check at the 2100 block of Graystone Parkway, Stacy Bozeman had called the 911 Center to say he had unlocked the front door of his house for officers to come find him, Public Information Officer Michele Pihera said.
The call was made just after 9 a.m. When police arrived at the home, they found the bodies of an elderly man and woman in an upstairs bedroom.
Pihera said both victims appeared to have at least one gunshot wound and died at the scene. Police are investigating the incident as a possible murder-suicide.
There had not been any prior 911 calls to the residence this year, Pihera said.
