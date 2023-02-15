A 13-year-old boy has been identified by Gwinnett County police as the teen who died after he was shot in the middle of a Norcross area street Tuesday night.
Jaeden Travis was shot on Windward Lane in unincorporated Norcross, near his home. Police were called to the scene at about 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday, and found Travis laying in the street. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Police are continuing to investigate who shot Travis and why they shot him, according to Cpl. William Wolfe. The Gwinnett County Police Department Homicide and Crime Scene Investigations Units spent the evening combing the area and interviewing neighbors.
"The motive for this incident is unclear at this time and more information will be released as the investigation continues," Wolfe said.
Anyone who has information about who shot Travis, or why they shot him, is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers, which lets tipsters remain anonymous, at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in this case. Tipsters are asked to reference case No. GP230012060.
