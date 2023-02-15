Screen Shot 2023-02-14 at 10.20.28 PM.png

A 13-year-old boy has been identified by Gwinnett County police as the teen who died after he was shot in the middle of a Norcross area street Tuesday night.

Jaeden Travis was shot on Windward Lane in unincorporated Norcross, near his home. Police were called to the scene at about 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday, and found Travis laying in the street. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.

