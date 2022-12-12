A 34-year-old Snellville woman has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting that occurred at her place of employment in the Centerville area on Friday.
Gwinnett County police identified the victim as Courtney Owens over the weekend. Owens was shot by a male — who has not yet been identified — at the business, which is a car lot, at the intersection of Centerville Highway and Annistown Road at about 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 9.
Officials previously said Owens had already died by the time they arrived at the business.
"A witness described a male wearing a mask with a firearm leaving the scene on foot," police said on Friday.
Investigators have been looking for information about the shooting, including information that could lead to the identification of a suspect. Police believe Owens or someone else at the business may known the shooter. A motive has not yet been released, and was unknown as of Friday.
Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers, which lets tipsters remain anonymous, at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.
Tipsters are asked to reference case No. GP220100141.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.