319170849_452612393725791_1154894085845747022_n.jpg

Gwinnett police resoind to the scene of a shooting at a car lot on Centerville Highway on Friday. Officials said a Snellville woman who was killed in the shooting worked at the business.

 Photo: Gwinnett County Police Department

A 34-year-old Snellville woman has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting that occurred at her place of employment in the Centerville area on Friday.

Gwinnett County police identified the victim as Courtney Owens over the weekend. Owens was shot by a male — who has not yet been identified — at the business, which is a car lot, at the intersection of Centerville Highway and Annistown Road at about 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 9.

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.