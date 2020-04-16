Gwinnett County police have released the names of two men who were shot and killed at a home in unincorporated Lawrenceville Thursday night.
Police said a call came in shortly after 8 p.m. Cpl. Michele Pihera confirmed that two Asian males were found shot to death in the lower level of the home located at 1850 Racquet Club Circle.
The victims were identified as Lawrenceville resident Julian Talbo, 20, and Grayson resident An Ha, 23, on Friday.
Pihera said investigators are attempting to seek any additional information about the suspect or suspects from anyone associated with the victims or the residence. Suspects have not yet been named, and police have not released information on a possible motive.
"The person who made the 911 call has just returned to the home after stepping out temporarily," Pihera said. "The caller is a friend of at least of the victims."
At this point, the investigation is in its preliminary stages and detectives are trying to determine a motive for the shooting.
