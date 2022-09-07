Police investigate the scene of an officer-involved shooting in an intersection near the Mall of Georgia. The person who was shot is a suspect in a smash and grab at the mall’s Macy’s store and has been accused of stabbing a Macy’s employee, according to police.
Gwinnett County police have identified the Macy’s employee who was stabbed at the retail chain’s Mall of Georgia store on Friday by a suspect who was subsequently shot by police, and released an update on his condition.
Police said Lawrenceville resident David Walker, 55, was attempting to stop Loganville resident Jose Reyes-Serrato, 27, while the later was allegedly smashing jewelry cases in the store and grabbing jewelry. Reyes-Serrato then allegedly stabbed Walker.
Reyes-Serrato then fled the store, got into a pickup and attempted to flee the scene. A Gwinnett police patrol car rammed the pickup and Reyes-Serrato tried to flee on foot. an officer then shot the suspect at least once.
Walker and Reyes-Serrato were taken to a local hospital and police said at the time that Walker had life-threatening injuries.
“At this time, both the victim and suspect are still being treated for their injuries at a local area hospital and are expected to survive,” Cpl. William Wolfe said.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.