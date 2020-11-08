A Norcross man was shot and killed Sunday night on Treehouse Parkway in an unincorporated area near the city, Gwinnett County police said.
Cpl. Collin Flynn said police were called to an apartment by the victim, identified as Ahmed Kadhim, 30, who said he had been shot.
"Officers located the victim and immediately rendered aid," Flynn said. "Paramedics quickly transported to the victim to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries."
Flynn said the Homicide Unit has been canvassing the area for witnesses and leads. At this time, there is no motive available and a suspect has not been identified, Flynn said.
Police are asking anyone with information about the case to call Gwinnett detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
Case Number: 20-084801
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.