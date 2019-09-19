Police are searching for a suspect named Jamal Alexander following a domestic dispute at an apartment complex on Preston Lake Drive in Norcross on Thursday morning.
Police said Alexander, 20, fled his apartment following a domestic dispute with his girlfriend in which he allegedly pointed a gun at her. A SWAT team was activated and officers searched the residence, but did not locate him.
Police said a female victim called 911 on Thursday morning after her boyfriend, Alexander, allegedly pointed a gun at her and tried to choke her with a pillow.
Officers made multiple attempts to contact Alexander, who police believed was inside the unit with an infant child at the time.
The SWAT team was activated and negotiators tried to contact Alexander for roughly 30 minutes, but heard no response. Police obtained a search warrant and entered the apartment.
Police said at approximately 8:59 a.m. the child had been removed from the unit and returned to his mother. The baby had not sustained any serious injuries.
Authorities did not locate the suspect and said he likely fled prior to the officers' initial arrival. Alexander is wanted for aggravated assault and simple battery.
Police are seeking the public's help in tracking down Alexander. Detectives can be contacted at 770-513-5300 and anonymous tips can be left for Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or www.stopcrimeATL.com.
Reference case number 19-086468 when reporting information about this incident.