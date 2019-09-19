Police are searching for a suspect named Jamal Alexander following a domestic dispute at an apartment complex on Preston Lake Drive in Norcross on Thursday morning.
Alexander, 20, is wanted for aggravated assault and simple battery. Police originally believed he was armed. Officers searched a residence at Capella Apartments where a SWAT team was activated, but did not locate him.
Police received a call Thursday morning regarding a domestic dispute. A woman called police after leaving the home. Police originally thought an infant child was possibly inside with the man, who could be armed.
Police said at approximately 8:59 a.m. that the child had been removed from the home and returned to his mother, but authorities did not locate the suspect. Negotiators were trying to make contact with the suspect, believed to be inside the apartment, for approximately 30 minutes.