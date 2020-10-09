Gwinnett County police have identified a man accused of swiping a gun from a shooting scene at a bar in Duluth last month.
Police said Kyishon Alexander, 30, allegedly took the gun off the bar top at Sports Time Bar and Grill on Sept. 16 moments after the gun was used by someone else in a shooting at the business. Patrons had subdued the shooter and placed the gun on the bar while they kept the shooter restrained.
Police previously released surveillance stills of the person accused of swiping the gun and Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle said several tips came in which led to Alexander being identified as a suspect.
Police have taken out warrants on theft by taking and tampering with evidence charges against Alexander and are encouraging him to turn himself in and provide the firearm to investigators.
