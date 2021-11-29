Gwinnett County police are looking for a Covington man wanted in the death of a Sandy Springs resident whose body was found in a vehicle in unincorporated Lawrenceville earlier this year.
Police said Mark Antonio White, 20, faces felony murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony charges in the death of Sandy Springs resident Garcia Danielle Gaddis, 39. Officers found Gaddis' body in a vehicle at the intersection of Pierce Brennan Drive and Tech Center Parkway, near Coolray Field, on Oct. 24.
"White is to be considered armed and dangerous," Police Officer Senior Hideshi Valle said in a statement. "Detectives are asking anyone with information that may lead to White’s whereabouts to come forward, please. Witnesses are encouraged to call GCPD Investigators or Atlanta Crime Stoppers with any helpful information."
Anyone who has information about White's whereabouts is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Atlanta Crime Stoppers, which lets tipsters remain anonymous, at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. Tipsters are asked to reference case No. 21-086301.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
