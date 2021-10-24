Gwinnett police arrived at the intersection of Pierce Brennan Drive and Tech Center Parkway in unincorporated Lawrenceville Sunday to check on a suspicious vehicle and found a man dead inside the vehicle,
A Sandy Springs man has been identified as the man found dead in a vehicle in unincorporated Lawrencevile on Sunday.
Police found the body of Garcia Danielle Gaddis, 39, in the vehicle at the intersection of Pierce Brennan Drive and Tech Center Parkway shortly afternoon 2 p.m. on Sunday. They had been called to the scene on a report of a suspicious vehicle.
"At this time, a motive is not clear, and witnesses are encouraged to call GCPD Investigators or Atlanta Crime Stoppers with any helpful information," Police Officer Senior Hideshi Valle said.
Anyone with information that may lead to the identification of anyone involved in Gaddis' death is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers, which lets tipsters remain anonymous, at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case. Tipsters are asked to reference case No. 21-086301.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
