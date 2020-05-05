The search for the man who allegedly killed a North Carolina man on Pirkle Road in unincorporated Norcross last month did not lead Gwinnett County police too far.
They only had to go to the county jail to find their suspect.
Cpl. Collin Flynn said warrants were obtained Monday for Hoschton resident Stefan Weidenbener, 28, on murder charges among other things in connection with the death of Shane Meyerhoffer.
Detectives didn't have to go far to find Weidenbener, though. He was already in the Gwinnett County Jail on unrelated charges. Jail records show he was booked into the jail on parole violation charges late on the evening of April 6, hours after Meyerhoffer was killed.
"Detectives have been working on this case since April 6th and now believe that the motive for this murder was drug related," Flynn said. "Weidenbener was already in the Gwinnett County Jail for unrelated charges and was served with the new warrants after they were signed by a judge."
Police previously said they were called to the intersection of Pirkle Road and Gooodwood Boulevard shortly before 5 p.m. April 6 on several reports of shots being fired. They arrived to find Meyerhoffer laying dead near the roadway.
At the time, officials said the victim appeared to have at least one gunshot wound.
The charges added against Weidenbener on Monday include felony murder, aggravated assault, sale of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
