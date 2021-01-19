Gwinnett County police are continuing to ask the public for information about the death of a Lilburn man who was murdered at The Aurora @ Twenty Seven Hundred Apartments on Sunday.
Police were dispatched to a "person shot" call at the apartment complex just before 3 p.m. on Sunday, Master Police Officer Michael Truesdell said. Officers found a man dead from a gunshot wound when they arrived at the apartment complex, which is located at 2700 Park Crossing in unincorporated Lilburn.
On Tuesday, Cpl. Collin Flynn said the victim had been identified as Lilburn resident Oshane Scott, 27.
"Investigators believe that Scott lived at the apartment where the murder took place," Flynn said. "At this time, investigators do not believe this was a random incident and the motive appears be drug related. Detectives are still asking anyone with information to come forward."
Anyone who has information about the murder is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. There is a cash reward offered by Crime Stoppers for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.
Tipsters should reference case No. 21-004179.
