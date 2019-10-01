Wednesday is National Coffee With A Cop Day, and to celebrate the Gwinnett County Police department is hosting a morning event in Lawrenceville.
Gwinnett police will be at the Chick-fil-A located at 4965 Sugarloaf Parkway from 8 to 10 a.m. Coffee will be provided.
Coffee with a Cop, which is hosted by police departments nationwide, is aimed at breaking down barriers between police officers and the residents they serve by "removing agendas and allowing opportunities to ask questions, voice concerns and get to know the officers in your community," the department said.