This Saturday the Gwinnett County Police Department is hosting a drive-thru food drive at the Police Training Center, which is located at 854 Winder Highway in Lawrenceville.
Items needed include canned items, vegetables, soups, pastas, chicken, tuna, juices and powdered milk. Personal care items such as feminine products, deodorant, shampoo, toothbrushes, toothpastes and diapers will also be accepted.
The event is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. People can drive up to the location and drop off their donations.
The department’s Community Affairs Section will be working with the 110th Police Academy to operate the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.