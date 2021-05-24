U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Richard Borges and Sgt. Austin Childers are trained to administer first aid in case they ever need to do so on a battlefield. But they recently got to use those skills in a civilian setting far from any war zones.
Borges and Childers, who work at the Army’s recruiting office near the Mall of Georgia, were at a store at a shopping center by the intersection of Buford Drive and Pucketts Road on April 5 when they heard gunshots in the parking lot. They ran out to find a man in the parking lot who had been shot three times in an apparent road rage incident. Nearby was the person who shot the man.
That is when their instincts kicked in and they put their training to use, applying tourniquets to the man’s arm and leg and a chest seal to stop bleeding from a wound on his chest.
“We knew something was going on,” Borges said. “First off, we just wanted to figure out what it was and (Childers) saw the guy laying on the ground first, and thank God he did, and I don’t know, instinct just took over for me.”
Borges and Childers actions did not go unnoticed by law enforcement. Gwinnett County Police Chief Brett West dropped by the recruiting office where the soldiers work to offer them tokens of his appreciation on Monday.
West presented the pair with certificates and medallions for their actions in the moments following the shooting. The chief said the tourniquets and chest seals that Borges and Childers applied to the victim were crucial in preventing the shooting from becoming a murder.
“These tasks were completed in the first 10 minutes following the incident, which ultimately helped save the life of the victim,” West told the pair. “You both went above and beyond in an attempt to save a person’s life and you were both talking to the victim, reassuring him that he would be OK and that he was not going to die that day.”
West said Borges took off his uniform shirt and used it to provide shade to cover the victim. The pair also provided paramedics with details about what happened, where the wounds were and how extensive the injuries were.
Even after the paramedics arrived to take over, the soldiers did not abandon the victim, according to the police chief.
“Even then you stayed by the victim’s side and attempted to help him in any way,” West said. “Once paramedics completely took over, you both became valuable witnesses and cooperated in our investigation.
“This reflects your courage and selfless service. We often hear of brave men and women in our armed forces doing honorable things during combat, however we don’t often see that firsthand within our community. On this particular day, we did.”
Meanwhile, West and Army officials said the gunman was still at the scene when Borges and Childers came across the victim. Since they work at a recruiting station, the pair were not armed themselves, but they said that did not faze them at all.
“We were so focused on the young man with the bullet holes in him and trying to figure out exactly what was wrong with him,” Borges said. “He was screaming pretty bad.
“We knew there was a gunman. Obviously, we heard shots. We didn’t know how many. There was a lot (going on) in background behind him going on so we were trying to figure out — while administering first aid — how many there were and who had a gun exactly, but the main focus was just pretty much saving a young man’s life.”
West said the gunman laid down on the ground himself in a sign of surrender after seeing Borges and Childers run to the scene.
Childers said the victim was panicking after he was shot in the chest, forearm and and leg, and even punched him in the face at one point as he tried to apply a tourniquet to the man’s hand.
“His finger was just completely shot so I put a tourniquet in him and he punched me in the mouth,” Childers said. “He was sort of freaking out and coughing up blood.”
Borges added, “He swore up and down that the tourniquet was too tight and we were assuring him it was supposed to feel that way.”
Childers said they were trying to help the victim deal with with shock as it was setting in.
“You always want to keep the patient (occupied) and get their mind off of it and ... even if something bad is going to happen, at least give them that reassurance that you’re there,” he said.
But, Childers said he just took the punch in stride.
“It wasn’t the first time I got punched in the face,” he said.
Borges and Childers praised the training they received in the Army and said it proved to be valuable on the day of the shooting.
“It’s always good to know the basics of first aid and how to apply a tourniquet and chest seal,” Childers said. “That can happen in a car crash, somebody breaks their leg and ruptures an artery or something like that. Just learning how to apply basic first aid just really helps us out.”
