The Gwinnett County Police Department is planning to hold a hiring event for police and communication officers this weekend.
The event, which will held at the Police Training Center, will take place on both Saturday and Sunday. Orientation, tests and interviews will take place from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. each day. Police Department officials are encouraging people interested in either job register in advance, but pre-event registration is not required.
There is a $2,000 hiring bonus for the jobs, and department officials said the application process for police officers typically takes an average of 60 days to complete, but they will offer immediate, conditional job offers to people who qualify at the event.
Employment will begin immediately after a final job offer is made, regardless of when the candidate's police academy start date is scheduled. The next academy is scheduled to begin on Oct. 11.
There will be different activities depending on which position people are applying for.
People who are applying for police officer positions will go through orientation, an interview and a physical ability test which consists of an obstacle course.
Meanwhile, people who are applying for communication officer positions will go through an interview, orientation and a typing test using CritiCall.
Anyone interested in applying at the event can visit gwinnettpolicejobs.com or call 770-513-5527.
