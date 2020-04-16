Gwinnett County police are responding to the scene of a double homicide on Racquet Club Circle in unincorporated Lawrenceville.
Police said a call came in shortly after 8 p.m. Cpl. Michele Pihera confirmed that two Asian males were found shot to death in the lower level of the home.
Pihera said investigators are attempting to seek any additional information about the suspect or suspects from anyone associated with the victims or the residence.
Return to gwinnettdailypost.com for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.