Gwinnett County police recently found hundreds of grams of drugs, a stolen handgun and more than $22,000 in the home of a Buford taxi driver who was accused of firing a gun at a customer earlier in May.
Police Officer Senior Hideshi Valle said Buford resident Hector Armando Moreno Luzardo, 32, allegedly shot at his customer at the Paramount Apartment Complex after completing a ride shortly after midnight on May 15. Police who responded to the shooting learned from witnesses that Luzardo allegedly fired the gun.
As a result of that information, police obtained a search warrant, which they executed at Luzardo's home on May 26. Detectives and uniformed officers found and recovered 119 grams of cocaine, 65 grams of methamphetamines, 72 grams of marijuana, $22,600 and a stolen handgun at the home, Valle said.
Luzardo has been charged with three counts of Aggravated Assault, Possession of Firearm During Commission of a Felony, Discharging a Firearm near Public Highway, Reckless Conduct, Criminal Trespass, Trafficking Cocaine and Methamphetamines, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and Theft by Receiving Stolen Firearm.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
