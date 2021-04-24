Gwinnett County police said there was a "significant traffic accident" Saturday night involving at least four fatalities on Interstate 85 northbound near the I-985 split.
Several lanes were shut down for hours after the accident. Just before 11 p.m., Gwinnett police said the roadway had been re-opened.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.