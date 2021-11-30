Gwinnett County police have done something no other police agency in Georgia has done.
The county's police department recently announced it is the first law enforcement agency in the state to receive "Tri-Arc" status from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies Inc., better known in police circles as CALEA. The agency already held department wide accreditation, but the Tri-Arc status means it has now added accreditations for communications and the department's training academy.
Only 27 law enforcement agencies internationally have received the Tri-Arc status, with 21 of those agencies being in the U.S., according to Gwinnett police.
"I am extremely proud that our agency has achieved this rare accreditation, and I believe that this accomplishment goes to the heart of our agency's commitment to providing professional law enforcement services to our community," Gwinnett Police chief J.D. McClure said in a statement. "Our agency is committed to excellence and upholding our values of integrity, courtesy, pride, and professional growth. I would like to thank our accreditation team and all members of the agency for their efforts in achieving this goal."
Police accreditation is a voluntary process that law enforcement agencies are not required to go through, but many try to seek. Gwinnett police officials said accreditation is viewed in law enforcement circles as a "highly prized recognition of public safety professionalism and excellence."
The county's police department said its training academy, for example, completed all of its non-mandatory standards. The Tri-Arc status was awarded to the police department during CALEA's fall virtual conference on Nov. 18, with the commission voting unanimously to award the status to Gwinnett.
"The assessment team is composed of public safety practitioners from similar but out-of-state agencies," Gwinnett police officials said in a statement. "Accreditation is relevant for four years. During this time, the agency must submit annual reports and complete annual remote web-based assessments to show continued compliance with those standards under which it was initially accredited."
