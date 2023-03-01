Homicide.jpeg

Gwinnett County police are investigating the death of a teen who was found dead on Paden Mill Trail in unincorporated Lawrenceville.

The 16-year-old male's body was found at about 1:05 p.m. behind a house located at 651 Paden Mill Trail. Police discovered the body while visiting the house to conduct a follow up on a missing person's case that they were investigating. The teen, whose name has not yet been released, had been shot.

Tags

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.