Gwinnett County police are investigating the death of a teen who was found dead on Paden Mill Trail in unincorporated Lawrenceville.
The 16-year-old male's body was found at about 1:05 p.m. behind a house located at 651 Paden Mill Trail. Police discovered the body while visiting the house to conduct a follow up on a missing person's case that they were investigating. The teen, whose name has not yet been released, had been shot.
"Gwinnett Police Homicide Detectives are on scene interviewing witnesses," Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle said. "The Crime Scene Unit is currently processing the scene for evidence. There is currently no suspect description, and the motive is not known at this time."
Anyone who has information about the teen's death is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers, which lets tipsters remain anonymous, at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. Tipsters are asked to reference case No. GP230016281.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
