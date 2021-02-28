Gwinnett County police announced shortly before 10 p.m. that they have found Keith Brown, a 31-year-old autistic man who was reported missing earlier in the day after wandering away from home.
Police said he was found and was safe.
Previously, police had said Brown was last seen around 4 p.m. Sunday in the area of Georgian Hills Dr. in Lawrenceville. He was wearing a white shirt, khaki shorts, black jacket, and black boots, according to police.
