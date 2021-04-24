Gwinnett County police said they are investigating a "significant traffic accident" involving fatalities on Interstate 85 northbound near the I-985 split.
"Several lanes have been shut down," Gwinnett police tweeted. "Avoid the area and seek alternate routes. Fatalities have been confirmed."
