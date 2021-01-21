A Duluth teen was recently arrested for allegedly scamming a Kroger store he worked for out of nearly $1 million and using the money to buy cars and weapons among other items, according to Gwinnett County police.
Cpl. Collin Flynn said Tre Brown, 19, is accused of stealing more than $980,000 from the Kroger on Steve Reynold Boulevard in unincorporated Duluth by creating more than 40 fraudulent returns for non-existent items over a two-week period between late December and early January.
The returns ranged from $75 to more than $87,000 and were allegedly put on several credit cards.
"Corporate employees from Kroger noticed the fraudulent transactions and contacted the police department," Flynn said. "Investigators learned that Brown purchased clothes, guns, shoes, and two vehicles with the money. Prior to being arrested, Brown totaled one of the vehicles."
Gwinnett County jail records show Brown was arrested, booked and later released from the jail on Jan. 14. Flynn said a large amount of the money was returned to Kroger after Brown's arrest. The teen has been charged with theft by taking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.