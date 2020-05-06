An apparent domestic incident between two people turned fatal at a home in the Lawrenceville area on Wednesday, according to Gwinnett County police.
Cpl. Collin Flynn said two people, a man and a woman, died at the home on the 700 block of Highland Ridge Pte. Police had been called to the residence to perform a welfare check, but found the man and woman dead from what appeared to be gunshot wounds.
"At this time, investigators believe this incident is between two family members," Flynn said. "A female is believed to have died as the result of a homicide, and a male from suicide."
The motive for the shooting is still under investigation, and police are not yet releasing the names of the victims until their next of kin have been notified.
Anyone who has information on the shooting is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. There is a cash reward provided by Crime Stoppers for tipsters whose information results in an arrest and indictment. Anyone who has information to share is asked to reference case No. 20-034449.
