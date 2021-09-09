The Gwinnett County Police Department is asking for an allocation of more than $2.3 million in the county's 2022 budget to add 30 new officer positions.
Police Chief J.D. McClure made the pitch to a citizens review panel during his department's business plan presentation last week. The police department has asked for, and gotten, new sworn officers positions in county budgets several times in recent years as county leaders try to keep up with the public safety needs of a growing county.
"Our goal is to reach a staffing ratio of 1.3 police officers per 1,000 citizens," McClure told the review panel on Sept. 1. "The projected increase in service population means an increase in service demand."
Overall, the police department is proposing a $172.3 million department budget within the county government's overall 2022 budget. That includes $3.1 million in decision packages — which are requests for new positions, initiatives, programs and facility needs — as well as $9 million in changes to the base for personal services and general operating costs.
But, a big ask from the police department is the request for additional officers. McClure pointed to studies that showed significant increases in the number of people the department will have to serve in the coming years.
"According to research by Woods and Poole, Gwinnett County can expect an increase in our service population of 11.59% over the next five years," he told the citizens panel. "An increased service population results in an increased demand for police services."
The police department is not the only law enforcement agency asking for additional positions in the county's 2022 budget. Officials from the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office asked the panel to include 50 positions, including 37 sworn deputies, in the budget in a separate presentation.
Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Cleo Atwater said the office is asking for 50 new positions, including 37 sworn deputy and 13 civilian positions.
The additional officers is not the only request the police department is asking to have include included in the county budget. McClure told the citizens panel that the department wants $496,560 for a partnership with Viewpoint Health to provide a certified clinician at each of the department's six precincts.
The police department is also asking for $185,818 to relocate the Internal Affairs Units to "an offsite location." McClure told the panel that the relocation is designed to help build trust with the community.
"One of the things we've heard from citizens over the years is, in some cases, when those citizens want to come forward and lodge a complaint of misconduct, that they feel intimidated by coming to a building with an overwhelming police presence," McClure said. "What we've identified is the idea of finding a nondescript commercial space where our citizens will feel more comfortable coming forward, and it's also applies to our employees."
The police department is asking the citizens review panel to consider a request to allocate $52,000 from the 911 Fund and $32,500 from the Police Fund for a mental wellness program.
The program would be available to members of the department's homicide and assault, special victim’s, accident investigation and crime scene investigations units; the Computer Forensics Lab; the communications section; and the uniform patrol division. Members of the uniform patrol division would have to meet with medical providers in the program depending on the case they are working on, however.
Members of the units and divisions will periodically visit mental health professionals to talk about any stress or second-hand trauma they are dealing with from their work.
"We looked at the mental health component in terms of working with the community and working with our citizens in crisis, but we also saw an internal need to make sure that our employees are functioning at their best," McClure said. "And one of the things that makes me proud about this decision is that this was an idea that grew from within this organization from the bottom.
"So, it wasn't just the leaders sitting around talking about what was needed. We listened to our people and what they requested."
The money from the 911 Fund would be spent on providing the program to the communications section, which handles 911 calls, while the money from the Police Fund would be used to provide the program to the other units and divisions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.