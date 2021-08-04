The Gwinnett County Police Department is now accepting applications for its next Citizen’s Police Academy.
The Citizens Police Academy will run Sept. 7 through Oct. 26 on Tuesday and Thursday nights from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Police officials said the mission of the Gwinnett County Police Department Citizens Police Academy is to create and develop a growing nucleus of responsible, well-informed citizens who want to learn more about their police department. Examples of topics covered include: crime prevention, communications (911), criminal investigations, gangs, K-9, S.W.A.T, crime scene investigations, aviation, hazardous disposal unit, accident investigation unit, DUI enforcement, active threats, emergency vehicle operations, traffic enforcement and use of force.
Citizens who are interested in joining the Citizen’s Police Academy can obtain an application HERE.
Applications need to be received no later than Aug. 24 to be considered. Applications received after the deadline will be considered for future CPA sessions (dates to be determined later). The applications can be submitted the following ways:
