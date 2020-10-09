Gwinnett County police announced Friday that it is looking to find new ways to build and maintain bridges with the community through a new section that has been created within the police department.
The department established its new Community Affair Section on Oct. 3, with Maj. Michelle Anglin in command. The goal of the new section, officials said, is to foster relationships between members of the community and police officers, and will include areas such as crime prevention.
"This newly formed section will offer the community more opportunities to actively engage with the members of the police department," Cpl. Collin Flynn said. "This will assist in enhancing the community’s understanding of the role and function of our department, as it applies to identifying the needs and concerns of the community."
As part of the section's creation, and to help with some of its efforts, the Crime Prevention Unit was transferred under its command. The unit will continue its work to offer educational and safety programs as well as offer support in efforts to encourage residents to take an active part in crime reduction and prevention efforts.
Flynn said Anglin, who has been with the police department for nearly 20 years, was specifically picked to lead the new section because of past record of showing leadership and building relationships with the community. She has four Chief's Unit Citations and two Officer of the Month recognitions among the commendations that she has received over the years.
"Major Anglin believes in leadership through mentorship and inclusion," Flynn said. "She began her career with the police department in 2003 and has played a critical role in the department through her years working in investigations, crime analysis and community relations positions."
