They say a little kindness goes a long way — something one Gwinnett County Police Department corporal recently found to be true after giving a woman $50.
Earlier this week, Cpl. Brett Shirley responded to Walmart to take a report about an issue with Eleanora Wester's EBT card, which began when the mother of two tried to buy groceries a few days prior.
"When it came out to the end of the transaction, it said that I had to pay (extra) in cash, so I had one of the employees to come by and see what the problem was," Wester said. "She ended up saying that she suspended the transaction and she voided it out, and said my food stamps would go back on the card right away."
The money was not immediately returned to the card, though Wester said she waited a few days to try again.
"I went back up there on Saturday and they said, 'Give it a couple more days.' I waited a couple more days, then I came back on Tuesday and I spoke to someone who said it's a corporate issue," Wester said. "I ended up calling the police department, and (Cpl.) Shirley came out and I explained the situation. He said he understood and he has kids of his own, and went in to talk to (Walmart)."
Though there was nothing Shirley could ultimately do to get the money back on Wester's card, he said he felt for her.
"A lot of times when people are in situations like this, they're mad, they're upset, but she wasn't blaming anybody," Shirley said. "She understood this was just a bad situation — it wasn't their fault, it wasn't her fault. She had receipts and everything and was showing me the whole nine yards, and she just kind of broke down. She said that she needed the refund to buy food for her kids, and said she wasn't even worried about eating herself; it was, 'I need to feed my kids.'"
Shirley said because Wester was willing to go without eating so her children could eat, it gave her story credibility.
"If she was trying to do anything shady or pull anything fraudulent, I don't think she would have sacrificed eating for herself," he said. "So I thought, 'if she's willing to sacrifice eating for her kids, I can sacrifice ($50).' She needed the help, I had the ability to help her, so I did. You hear all the time that it's our job to help people, and I couldn't help her with putting the money back on her EBT card, but I could help her in other ways by buying her a gift card, so it was simple."
What seemed like a simple gesture to Shirley was anything but for Wester, she said.
"What means the world to me is that my 14-year-old daughter was with me, and you see everything on social media that's negative of cops," Wester said. "We just moved from Chicago, and my daughter had a somewhat negative view (of officers), I haven't had (particularly positive) experiences with cops, so at the end of the day, that would be the last person that I would think that would just automatically reach out and take money from his family to give to my family so my kids can eat. It made an impact on my heart."
Shirley said he was glad the experience affected Wester, but added that he thinks other officers would have done the same.
"She was like, 'I don't think many cops would do this,' but I think a lot of cops would do that," Shirley said. "There's tons of cops in the United States who would do that, there are tons of cops in our department who would do it, and there are officers on my shift who would do it. I know for sure there's other cops who would have done the same thing I did if they were put in the same situation."
Still, Shirley said if the experience changed Wester and her daughter's opinion of police, that was a good thing.
"You can't judge everybody based on a few bad apples, and even though I'm wearing a uniform, I'm no different than any other person," he said. "The only difference is the uniform, the gun and the badge that I'm carrying around, but it does make me feel good to know that her daughter's opinion was changed.
"You never know what could have happened if they went through the rest of their lives having a negative view of law enforcement," Shirley continued. "I'm glad a simple act — I don't even think the act was anything extraordinary, it was just me helping somebody out — helped that."