Gwinnett police released this images from a street racing incident that officers responded to in an undisclosed part of the county last weekend. An enforcement detail responding to the scene arrested eight people, issued 45 citations and impounded seven vehicles.
Photo: Gwinnett County Police Department
Gwinnett County police announced that they arrested eight people and issued more than 45 citations last weekend as part of continued efforts to combat street racing.
The enforcement detail, which police did not disclose the location, resulted in arrests on three felony warrants and five misdemeanor warrants, with multiple units in the police department working together on the enforcement effort. In addition to the 45 citations police said were issued during the detail, they also said seven vehicles were impounded.
"Street racing is illegal, dangerous and taken very seriously. It can lead to injury, property damage, loss of driving privileges and jail time," Police Officer Senior Hideshi Valle said. "We will continue to combat this issue through regular enforcement details."
Those arrests came days after police issued a warning on Aug. 19 that new rules put into effect by the signing of state House Bill 534 into law in May created stiffer penalties for anyone arrested for street racing in Georgia. Gwinnett police had been combatting street racing for months, starting before the bill became law, but the new law created a new offense called Reckless Stunt Driving. Under O.C.G.A. 40-6-390.1, a person convicted of the new crime faces suspension of the driver's license, a fine of at least $300 and imprisonment for a period ranging from 10 days and six months on the first conviction.
If the person is convicted for a second time in a 10-year period, the fine increases to be between $600 and $1,000, and the required jail time increases to 90 days to up to a year. If the person is convicted for a third time in a 10-year period, they will be labeled a habitual violator and the state can confiscate the vehicle that was being driven at the time of the offense in addition to harsher penalties, such as the fine increasing to a range of $1,000 to $5,000 and the minimum jail time increasing to 120 days.
A fourth or subsequent conviction in a 10-year period also results in a fine that could be somewhere between $1,000 and $5,000, but jail time increases to one to five years.
"Reckless stunt driving is defined as any person who operates a vehicle while drag racing or laying drags in reckless disregard for the safety of persons on a highway or on private property without property owner consent," police said on Aug. 19.
