The Gwinnett County police department is asking for the public's help, but this time it is not to catch a criminal.

The police are asking Gwinnettians to help with its Operation Children Thrive school supply drive. Drop boxes will be available from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday until July 16 at the Gwinnett County Police Headquarters, Gwinnett Police Training Center and police precinct lobbies.

Police are asking for donations of the following items: book bags/backpacks; colored pencils and markers; safety scissors; tissues; paper; crayons; pencils and erasers; glue sticks; pencil pouch; calculators and flash drives; pens; index cards; highlighters; pocket folders; rulers; composition and spiral notebooks; and hand sanitizer.

The addresses for the drop off locations are:

Headquarters: 770 Hi Hope Road in Lawrenceville

Training Center: 854 Winder Highway in Lawrenceville

North Precinct: 2735 Mall of Georgia Boulevard in Buford

South Precinct: 2180 Stone Drive in Lilburn

East Precinct: 2273 Alcovy Road in Dacula

West Precinct: 6160 Crescent Drive in Norcross

Central Precinct: 3125 Satellite Boulevard in Duluth

Bay Creek Precinct: 185 Ozora Road in Loganville

