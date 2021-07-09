The Gwinnett County police department is asking for the public's help, but this time it is not to catch a criminal.
The police are asking Gwinnettians to help with its Operation Children Thrive school supply drive. Drop boxes will be available from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday until July 16 at the Gwinnett County Police Headquarters, Gwinnett Police Training Center and police precinct lobbies.
Police are asking for donations of the following items: book bags/backpacks; colored pencils and markers; safety scissors; tissues; paper; crayons; pencils and erasers; glue sticks; pencil pouch; calculators and flash drives; pens; index cards; highlighters; pocket folders; rulers; composition and spiral notebooks; and hand sanitizer.
The addresses for the drop off locations are:
Headquarters: 770 Hi Hope Road in Lawrenceville
Training Center: 854 Winder Highway in Lawrenceville
North Precinct: 2735 Mall of Georgia Boulevard in Buford
South Precinct: 2180 Stone Drive in Lilburn
East Precinct: 2273 Alcovy Road in Dacula
West Precinct: 6160 Crescent Drive in Norcross
Central Precinct: 3125 Satellite Boulevard in Duluth
Bay Creek Precinct: 185 Ozora Road in Loganville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.