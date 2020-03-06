Gwinnett County police have a lead on a suspect who allegedly stole checks from the mailbox of a Suwanee home and forged his way to more than $3,000.
Police said the suspect will be identified once he is charged.
According to the police report, a man reported he had four checks, amounting to $745, stolen from his mailbox on Lake Haven Way on Jan. 21. The checks were supposed to be picked up by the United States Postal Service and mailed to their intended recipients.
The man told police he left his home around 11:30 a.m. When he returned a few hours later, he noticed the lid on his mailbox was down with the flag up. His mail was gone, and he noticed several other mailboxes on the street were the same way.
The man said he checked with the businesses that were supposed to receive the checks and was told they had not been delivered.
Police said the suspect visited The Home Depot on Stone Mountain Highway the day after the checks were stolen and made a purchase of more than $3,000 using the victim's information. The suspect or suspects then returned the purchased items for cash.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or by visiting www.stopecrimeATL.com.
Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. The case number is 20-008850
The USPS suggests placing outgoing mail in a USPS collection box or hand-delivering it at your local Post Office to protect against identity theft.
