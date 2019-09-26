Gwinnett County Police Deputy Chief Tom Doran will succeed Police Chief A.A. “Butch” Ayers, who is retiring after 35 years of service to Gwinnett County, a county spokesperson said Thursday.
County administrator Glenn Stephens announced Doran's appointment on Thursday.
“The Gwinnett County Police Department is a prime example of the succession planning and leadership development that the County strives to cultivate and develop in all of its departments," Stephens said. "Doran is the fifth police chief in a row to begin his career as a police officer and rise among the ranks to assume the role of police chief. I credit the superior level of expertise that exists within the leadership in our police department, including the tremendous leadership of Chief Ayers, for this tradition."
Ayers has served as police chief since 2014 after 30 years with the Gwinnett County Police department.
“I have decided that the time is right to retire and pass the torch to my successor,” Ayers said. “The men and women of the Gwinnett County Police Department are the finest anywhere in law enforcement and it has been a great honor to serve with them.”
Doran is a 26-year veteran of the Gwinnett County Police Department and assumes his new role on Nov. 15. Doran began his career in September 1993 with Gwinnett County Police as an officer. He has overseen the Support Operations Division and served as the East Precinct Commander and Special Operations Commander. He is also an 18-year veteran of the S.W.A.T. Team, previously serving as the Unit Commander.
Since May 2013, he commanded the department’s largest office, the Operations Bureau while serving as deputy chief. Prior to his role as deputy chief, Doran served as the East Precinct Commander and the Special Operations Commander.
Doran is a 2009 graduate of the Georgia Law Enforcement Command College. He earned a Master's of Public Administration from Columbus State University and has logged more than 3,700 hours of specialized training during his career. The Georgia Peace Officers Standards and Training Council awarded Doran several certifications, including Supervision, Management, General Instructor, Firearms Instructor and Defensive Tactics Instructor.
Stephens remarked on Ayers' high standard for the department during his five years serving as police chief and expressed his confidence in Doran to augment the department's community involvement and engagement.
"Like his predecessor, who we will miss greatly, Tom has gained valuable knowledge and honed his skills with each step in his career," Stephens said. "He is a person of strong character who is dedicated to public service, highly respected within the department and Gwinnett community, and will be a valuable addition to our senior management team."